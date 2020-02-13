FIA nabs man looting people masquerading as PTI official

RAWALPINDI: The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) caught a man masquerading as a powerful man of the federal party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday, ARY News reported.

A formal case has been registered against the imposter after his arrest, the identity of the man was revealed by a PTI member to the agency who took prompt action and successfully apprehended the individual.

PTI’s Chaudhry Ejaz had registered a formal complaint against the individual who was busy swindling people posing as a high powered government functionary.

Pictures of the suspect with high ranking PTI leaders and government officer letterheads were confiscated during the raid at his office.

