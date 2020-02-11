FIA summons Gul Bukhari over defamatory remarks against institutions

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Terrorism Wing on Tuesday summoned social media activist Gul Bukhari over her defamatory remarks against the state institutions, ARY News reported, citing sources.

In a notice, Gul Bukhari has been directed to submit her response within 30 days, else a case under the terrorism charges would be registered against her, said sources.

It was further learnt by ARY News that the Interpol would be contacted for her extradition from abroad after the court’s orders. Her property in Pakistan can also be seized.

Back in the month of May, last year, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Gulalai Ismail was placed on blacklist over accusation of anti-state speeches.

Read more: PTM leader, supporters attack military check post in Miranshah

On May 23, First Investigation Reports (FIRs) had been registered against PTM leader Gulalai Ismail for incendiary comments and speeches against the state and security institutes amid Farishta rape and murder case.

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement leader Gulali Ismail has been named in First Information Reports’ (FIR) against them in different parts of the country after videos of her making illicit commentary against the state and its security institutes came to the forefront.

