FIA arrests Lahore man involved in child pornography

LAHORE: Cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested a man allegedly involved in child pornography, ARY News reported.

According to sources, Ehtisham Siddique, who is said to be an agent of the child pornography mafia was taken into custody by the FIA from Lahore’s area of Kharian.

The raiding team recovered objectionable pictures and videos of the children from his cellphone. Further investigation from the accused is underway.

It is pertinent to mention here that the FIA in August last year conveyed to the Senate panel that they were monitoring people who are involved in downloading child pornography content in the country.

“We have launched a targeted operation against those watching and downloading child abuse content,” the FIA said as they along with police officials briefed a meeting of the Senate standing committee on Child safety headed by Senator Rubina Khalid over measures taken against child pornography in the country.

It was conveyed that cybercrime wing was adopting measures against filming and uploading child pornography content and soon it would announce two key measures against the culprits involved in it.

