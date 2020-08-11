FIA monitoring those downloading child pornography content, Senate panel told

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday conveyed to the Senate panel that they were monitoring people who are involved in downloading child pornography content in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

“We have launched a targeted operation against those watching and downloading child abuse content,” the FIA said as they along with police officials briefed a meeting of the Senate standing committee on Child safety headed by Senator Rubina Khalid over measures taken against child pornography in the country.

“We have adopted technical procedures in dealing with the heinous act besides also introducing a new method to collect evidence against the culprits, the briefing said.

It was conveyed that cybercrime wing was adopting measures against filming and uploading child pornography content and soon it would announce two key measures against the culprits involved in it.

Speaking during the meeting, Senator Rubina Khalid said that parents are forced to avoid speaking on the cases. “We need to train the police on modern lines to tackle rising child abuse incidents,” she said.

Read More: Suspected member of child pornography ring nabbed in Karachi

The FIA cybercrime wing officials said that an alleged ring leader of child pornography in the country, Sohail Ayaz, was behind bars and they were pursuing the case against him to ensure strict punishments against him.

Police officials also briefed the meeting over separate incidents of child abuse in Mansehra, where an accused Tariq Shams raped a child inside a seminary, and Nowshehra, where a girl was drowned after abused sexually.

They said that the courts have rejected bail pleas in both the cases.

Comments

comments