Suspected member of child pornography ring nabbed in Karachi

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has claimed to arrest one more allegedly member of child pornography ring during a raid in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

After commencing grand operation to nab culprits who are running a child pornography ring, the FIA cybercrime wing was conducting raids in different areas across the country.

The spokesperson said in a statement that the suspect is identified as Faraz Khan who was also accused of working for child pornographers in a foreign countries.

The intel agency claimed that Faraz Khan is a key member of child pornographers and involved in various illegal activities.

The latest arrest by FIA is being said a major development in eliminating the child pornography after getting the information regarding the other members of the crime circle.

On July 4, an alleged member of international child pornography ring in Sialkot had been arrested by FIA.

Acting on the information shared by global anti-crime agency Interpol, the FIA cyber crime wing had conducted raid at a furniture showroom in Sahowala area of Sialkot and arrested a suspect Arsalan.

FIA officials had said that 225GB data of obscene videos and pictures was found on the computer of the accused. The officials had claimed that Arsalan was working for international child pornography ring being operated from the United States. The ring sold pornographic material featuring minors.

