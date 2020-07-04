Suspect working for international child pornography ring held in Sialkot

SIALKOT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday claimed to have arrested an alleged member of international child pornography ring in Sialkot, ARY News reported.

Acting on the information shared by global anti-crime agency Interpol, the FIA cyber crime wing conducted raid at a furniture showroom in Sahowala area of Sialkot and arrested a suspect Arsalan.

FIA officials said that 225GB data of obscene videos and pictures was found on the computer of the accused. The officials said that Arsalan was working for international child pornography ring being operated from the United States. The ring sold pornographic material featuring minors.

The officials said that were expecting to obtain important information from interrogating the suspect.

Read More: Leader of global child pornography racket caught from Pakistan

Last year on November 12, leader of a global child pornography syndicate had been apprehended from Pakistan, confessed to harrowing tales of child abuse and forced filming of underage adolescents in compromising positions.

The accused had been ousted from Italy and Britain over allegations of pedophilia in the past. He had been arrested in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station revealed the Capital City Police Officer (CPO).

Obscene videos and pictures had been confiscated from the accused, the pedophile had also confessed to filming the act of abuse performed on his most recent victim, whose report had become the catalyst for the inquiry and arrest of the criminal.

Comments

comments