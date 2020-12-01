FIA arrests man ‘working for global child pornography ring’

GUJRANWALA: Cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday carried out a raid in Narowal to arrest a man allegedly involved in child pornography, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a spokesman for the FIA, the information on the accused was shared with the Pakistani authorities by the Brazilian government.

After getting information on the accused from Interpol, the FIA took prompt action and arrested the man allegedly involved in child pornography.

“We have recovered more than 6,000 child pornography videos from his possession,” the FIA said adding that his laptop and other devices have been sent to a forensic lab for examination.

He was part of an international gang involved in child pornography, they said adding that the agency has acquired a four-day physical remand of the accused after registering a case against him.

It is pertinent to mention here that the FIA in August this year conveyed to the Senate panel that they were monitoring people who are involved in downloading child pornography content in the country.

“We have launched a targeted operation against those watching and downloading child abuse content,” the FIA said as they along with police officials briefed a meeting of the Senate standing committee on Child safety headed by Senator Rubina Khalid over measures taken against child pornography in the country.

“We have adopted technical procedures in dealing with the heinous act besides also introducing a new method to collect evidence against the culprits, the briefing said.

It was conveyed that cybercrime wing was adopting measures against filming and uploading child pornography content and soon it would announce two key measures against the culprits involved in it.

