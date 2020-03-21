FIA arrests two men over blackmailing woman in Karachi

KARACHI: The Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday claimed to have rounded up two men, involved in blackmailing, reported ARY News.

As per details, the action was carried out in Shahra-e-Faisal area of the metropolis, where Mansoor and Adnan were taken into custody over blackmailing a woman.

The accused also shared illicit videos of the woman and sent to her family in order to blackmail her.

A case has been lodged against the accused under cyber crime act.

Back in the month of July, last year, FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing in an action in Karachi had arrested a fake faith healer (Peer).

3000 NSFW pictures and videos were discovered and seized from the possession of the faith healer which he had secretly taped of the women who came looking to him for help.

The faith healer used to “heal” his patients via video calls, told the Additional Director FIA.

The faith healer used to blackmail the women into sexual relations using the videos he had made of them prior without their consent.

Investigations revealed that the imposter had taken money from many helpless victims using the same blackmailing tactics.

