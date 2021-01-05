FIA detains group comprising foreigners, local involved in cyber frauds

LAHORE: A group of six alleged scammers have been detained Tuesday by the Federal Investigation Agency for their online frauds using social media, ARY News reported.

The group comprising five foreigners and one Pakistani allegedly swindled people on the internet social connecting platform Facebook pretending to be girls.

According to the cybercrime wing of FIA, the group would send friends request to Pakistani people with fake profiles flaunting profile pictures of foreign women and fleeced millions of rupees from their victims.

FIA claims out of six in the group, the five foreigners belong to Nigeria and have defrauded countless men on the internet.

READ: Regional head of PPSC arrested in paper leak scandal

Separately in Lahore, marking a major development in the probe of a paper leak scandal relating to the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), the anti-corruption authorities have arrested another official of the commission, bringing total arrests in the case to five.

According to details, the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) Punjab arrested the regional head of the PPSC Bahawalpur, Furqan Ahmed, for his alleged role in leaking the commission’s paper.

“Furqan Ahmed was part of a gang that was involved in leaking the PPSC paper,” the anti-corruption officials said adding that it emerged that the persons who were among toppers in the PPSC exam for anti-corruption inspector also purchased the leaked paper from the gang.

Comments

comments