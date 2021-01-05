Regional head of PPSC arrested in paper leak scandal

LAHORE: In a major development in the probe of a paper leak scandal relating to the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), the anti-corruption authorities have arrested another official of the commission, bring total arrests in the matter to five, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) Punjab arrested the regional head of the PPSC Bahawalpur, Furqan Ahmed, for his alleged role in leaking the commission’s paper.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Furqan Ahmed was part of a gang that was involved in leaking the PPSC paper,” the anti-corruption officials said adding that it emerged that the persons who were among toppers in the PPSC exam for anti-corruption inspector also purchased the leaked paper from the gang.

The anti-corruption department said that they were investigating the arrested individuals from all aspects to completely unearth the facts regarding the scandal.

Read More: PPSC cancels examinations amid rise in COVID-19 cases

It is pertinent to mention here that a junior computer operator at the PPSC named Waqar Akram, another commission’s official Ghazanfar, Gohar Ali and another person were earlier arrested for their alleged role in leaking PPSC paper beforehand.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has also formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter thoroughly. The commission in November 2020 cancelled the examinations citing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases.

Comments

comments