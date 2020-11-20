LAHORE: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on Friday has canceled scheduled examinations amid a sharp increase in coronavirus cases, ARY News reported.

The examinations were scheduled to take place on November 21 and 22.

According to the PPSC, several COVID-19 cases are being reported from the examination centres, therefore the administration has decided to postpone the scheduled examinations.

The new date of the examinations would be announced later.

Earlier on Wednesday, fearing the spike of the COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government had imposed smart lockdown in various areas of six cities in the province.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, various localities of Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar and other cities had been placed under smart lockdown. The Punjab government had imposed the smart lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, read the notification.

Read more: Punjab govt notifies ban over indoor weddings

In Lahore, areas including Valencia Town, Paragon city, Johar Town, DHA and others are placed under smart lockdown.

Multan’s Jalilabad, Gulgasht Colony, Garden Town, Khan Village Housing Society and other areas had been placed under the mart lockdwon.

Comments

comments