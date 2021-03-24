FIA all set to launch massive crackdown against sugar mafia

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has formed 20 teams to launch a massive crackdown against the sugar mafia, ARY News reported, citing sauces.

According to sources, the crackdown will be launched under anti-money laundering act and director FIA Lahore will operation and the investigations.

The sugar mafia hiked the commodity’s ex-mill price from Rs70 per kilogram to Rs90 during the past year and earned over Rs110 billion through satta, the sources added.

The mafia was involved in creating artificial shortage of the essential item and raising the rates of the commodity. The sugar mafia had hundreds of fake bank accounts to conceal the money earned through illegal means, said the sources.

The mafia planned to increase sugar prices during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan.

Read More: PM Imran Khan wants across the board action in sugar scandal

Earlier on March 10, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had shown resentment over the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as it failed to show any recoveries from the sugar mills owned by the government personalities.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had presented the report showing recoveries of more than Rs400 billion from the sugar mills on the orders of the premier.

The report had shown recoveries from the small sugar companies but failed to show any recoveries from the ‘big fishes’.

