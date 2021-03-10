PM Imran Khan wants across the board action in sugar scandal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday showed resentment over the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as it failed to show any recoveries from the sugar mills owned by the government personalities, ARY News reported.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) presented the report showing recoveries of more than Rs400 billion from the sugar mills on the orders of the premier.

The report showed recoveries from the small sugar companies but failed to show any recoveries from the ‘big fishes’. Showing resentment over the report compiled by the country’s supreme tax body, PM Imran Khan asked the FBR officials why across the board action was not initiated in the sugar scandal?

The FBR officials replied that investigation against the big companies owned by the Sharif family, JT group, Khushro Bakhtiar, Humayun Akhtar group, RYK, Ittehad Sugar Mills and others are currently underway, but the officials failed to give a convincing reply to the premier.

Imran Khan ordered the FBR officials to initiate across-the-board action and submit a detailed report into the scam.

