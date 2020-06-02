Sugar scandal: Govt to form inter-ministerial committee to review inquiry report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to constitute an inter-ministerial committee to review the inquiry report over sugar scandal, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in the federal cabinet meeting held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan where he was briefed over recommendations for the future strategy and action by concerned institutions against the responsible persons after the emergence of the sugar inquiry report.

PM Imran Khan said that the prime target for holding a high-level probe into the sugar crisis was bringing forward the realities before the nation which caused the hike in sugar prices. He vowed that the government will take more steps to remove flaws in the regulations in view of the inquiry report.

It is decided to form an inter-ministerial committee to review the facts of the inquiry report. The premier said that the committee will forward recommendations for reformations in the law.

PM Khan said that the steps were being taken to prevent the nationals from facing difficulties due to the hike in prices.

The federal cabinet members were also briefed over the wheat procurement and its supply and demand in the provinces. PM Khan directed authorities that the shortage of wheat and flour should not be created in any part of the country.

It is decided by the federal cabinet to constitute a high-level committee to maintain a balance between supply and demand of wheat and flour. The committee will compile recommendations to introduce legal reformations for the flour mills.

The premier directed concerned authorities to present recommendations compiled by the anti-smuggling task force in order to take further actions.

