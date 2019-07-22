FIA official involved in smuggling arrested at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) official involved in smuggling on Monday was arrested from the Islamabad airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Airport Security Force (ASF) during the search found a bag full of cell phones from the custody of the FIA personnel, when he was coming out from the airport.

“The official was involved in smuggling of 60 cell phones”, the ASF authorities said about the action.

Earlier on June 28, ASF authorities had come into action after recovery of 772-gram heroin from possession of a food constable of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Karachi airport.

Two FIA officials were arrested by ASF authorities following seizure of heroin from a food constable at Jinnah International Airport of Karachi. The value of the seized heroin was estimated at millions in the international market.

The arrested officials were identified as Zamin and Muhammad Husnain.

Sources said that the security personnel had also recovered Rs150,000 while checking a car belonging to the FIA official. Later, the detainees were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

