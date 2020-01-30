Wheat, flour prices witness sharp decline amid FIA probe

KARACHI: Ongoing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) probe into the flour crisis has forced a sharp decline in the prices of wheat and flour country-wide, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the 100-kilograms wheat sack has witnessed a downfall of Rs 500, bringing the sale of per sack in the open market at the rate of Rs 4300. “The sack price has witnessed a decline of Rs 1300 during the past 10 days,” said the open market dealers.

They further said that the flour prices have also witnessed a decrease of Rs 2 per kilogram, bringing per kg rates to Rs43. “The flour rates have witnessed a sharp decline of upto Rs 13 per kg during the past week,” they said.

On Wednesday, Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that action would be taken against those responsible for the flour crisis in the country if named by the committee formed to probe the matter.

Talking during ARY NEWS programme ‘Off The Record’, he said that a committee is formed to identify the culprits involved in hatching up flour crisis and it is the right of masses that the government matters should be made public.

“Prime Minister [Imran Khan] will bring forward the names of those responsible for the flour crisis in the country,” he announced.

Dar, however, lamented that the opposition parties played politics on the issue rather than resolving it during the crisis-time.

Responding to the Railways Minister remarks of knowing about the mafia behind the flour crisis, the adviser said that if he had known the names, he would have immediately conveyed it to the prime minister.

