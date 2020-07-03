FIA moves court for seizure of MQM founder’s properties

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has moved an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad for the seizure immovable properties owned by Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder in and outside Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to the details, FIA prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz Ahmed filed an application before the ATC, seeking the court’s orders for the seizure of properties owned by MQM founder, Mohammad Anwar, Iftikhar Hussain, Kashif Khan and Kamran.

He apprised the court that the suspects had been declared absconders in Imran Farooq murder case. The prosecutor urged the court to allow FIA to confiscate their properties.

Read More: Imran Farooq murder convicts challenge sentence in IHC

Earlier today, three inmates convicted in the Imran Farooq murder case had approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging an anti-terrorism court’s Jun 18 verdict that had sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The convicts – Khalid Shamim, Moazzam Ali and Mohsin Ali had filed appeals through their counsel requesting the high court to strike down the verdict and order their release.

The state through the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been cited as a respondent in the appeals.

