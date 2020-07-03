Imran Farooq murder convicts challenge sentence in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Three inmates convicted in the Imran Farooq murder case have approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging an anti-terrorism court’s Jun 18 verdict that sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The convicts – Khalid Shamim, Moazzam Ali and Mohsin Ali – filed appeals through their counsel requesting the high court to strike down the verdict and order their release.

The state through the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been cited as respondent in the appeals.

On June 18, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad had sentenced the appellants to life imprisonment in the high-profile murder case of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr Imran Farooq. They were also imposed a fine of Rs1.2 million each.

The verdict announced by ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand had noted that the assassination of Dr Imran Farooq was the result of a conspiracy hatched in the United Kingdom (UK) and Pakistan by Altaf Hussain, the head of the MQM. Muhammad Anwar and Iftikhar Hussain, senior member of the MQM, were also involved in the murder plot, it said.

As per the plot, Khalid Shamim and Moazzam Ali facilitated and sent Muhammad Kashif and Syed Mohsin Ali to the UK for murdering Dr Farooq who was killed in Green Lane, Edgeware area of London on September 16, 2010.

