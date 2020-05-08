Gang involved in illegal registration of SIMs, fingerprint data nabbed in Multan

MULTAN: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have arrested a ‘gang’ allegedly involved in illegal registration of mobile SIMs and thumb impressions with the government’s poverty alleviation programmes, ARY News reported on Friday.

The spokesperson of the intel agency told media that the FIA officials arrested a junior executive of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) identified as Sham Qamar from Vihari.

The latest arrest was made in the case which revealed usage of fake SIMs and silicone fingerprints by the gang for receiving funds after illegal registering into poverty alleviation programmes including Ehsaas and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Read: FIA arrests gang using fake silicone thumbs for cybercrimes

The spokesperson added that Shams Qamar is being investigated. It emerged that the gang members used to activate sim cards through silicone fingerprints of nationals to get cash from Ehsaas and BISP programmes.

It is pertinent to mention here that three accused persons had been arrested from the Mehmoodabad area of Multan a few days ago. The raid team had also recovered more than 50 silicone thumb impressions from their possession.

Comments

comments