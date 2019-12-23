FIA summons PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar on Dec 27

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday summoned the Deputy General Secretary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Attaullah Tarar on December 27, ARY NEWS reported.

Tarar, who is also a lawyer by profession, was summoned by the counter-terrorism wing of the FIA at its Lahore office.

The development came in the backdrop of the arrest of the General Secretary of the PML-N and former planning minister, Ahsan Iqbal, by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in alleged corruption in Narowal Sports City project.

Sources said that Ahsan Iqbal will be produced before the accountability court on Tuesday (tomorrow), whereas, the anti-corruption watch wrote a letter to the concerned authorities for undergoing medical tests of the arrested politician.

The arrest was made when Iqbal appeared before the anti-graft watchdog investigators in Rawalpindi.

Earlier in the day, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal in connection with a probe into the multi-billion Narowal Sports City Project case.

