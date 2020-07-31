FIA forms 11-member team for action against sugar mafia

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday has constituted an 11-member team for action on the report submitted by the sugar commission, citing sources, ARY News reported.

FIA Chief Islamabad Dr Moeen Masood would be the head of team, sources privy to the development said.

The team will investigate the matter of illegally exporting sugar to Afghanistan while it will also find evidence regarding money laundering.

On July 27, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered authorities to launch a crackdown against sugar mafia in light of the sugar inquiry commission report.

The prime minister had ordered Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch an investigation against sugar barons in light of the sugar inquiry commission report.

The premier had also directed the Feder

al Board of Revenue (FBR) to conduct an audit of all sugar mills across the country.

In this connection, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar has forwarded a letter to governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Competition Commission of Pakistan and three provinces.

