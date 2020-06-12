FIA forms three-member team to probe Karachi plane crash    

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday formed a high-level team to probe the crash of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft near the Karachi airport, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the probe team, headed by FIA director immigration, will interrogate the officials of PIA and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to ascertain the reasons of the crash. The team will also check the maintenance record of the planes specially of the flight PK-8303.

It is pertinent to mention here that Air Commodore Usman Ghani, head of an investigation team, will present his initial investigation report and the data retrieved from the black box of the ill fated plane to Prime Minister Imran Khan on June 22.

Earlier on June-10, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had said that the investigation report of the ill-fated aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), PK-8303, would be presented before both houses of the Parliament on June 22.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, while speaking on the floor of the Senate, had vowed that a fair and transparent investigation will be held for getting the facts behind the PIA plane crash incident in Karachi.

He had said that compensation money will be given to the affected families due to the destruction of their houses at the crash site. He had detailed that the plane had crashed in a civilian residential area and 16 houses were damaged.

