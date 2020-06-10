PIA plane crash: ‘Inquiry report to be presented before Parliament on June 22’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that the investigation report of the ill-fated aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), PK-8303, will be presented before both houses of the Parliament on June 22, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, while speaking on the floor of the Senate, vowed that a fair and transparent investigation will be held for getting the facts behind the PIA plane crash incident in Karachi.

He said that compensation money will be given to the affected families due to the destruction of their houses at the crash site. He detailed that the plane had crashed in a civilian residential area and 16 houses were damaged. The government distributed Rs1 million compensation money among 82 affected families, he added.

Read: Blackbox decoded, all data of flight PK-8303 submitted to Pakistan by French experts

Khan detailed that 99 passengers were onboard the aircraft, out of which 97 martyred and two miraculously survived in the incident.

“All institutions had jointly conducted rescue and relief activities after the plane crash, as well as the local residents living around the crash site”

It is pertinent to mention here that the head of the investigation board, Usman Ghani, had returned Pakistan from Paris on last Sunday night with evidence of the crashed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane’s PK-8303.

Read: Cockpit, landing gear of crashed PIA plane pulled out from residential buildings

The French experts probing into causes of the PIA’s Airbus 320 crash in Karachi had handed over the black box of the aircraft to Air Commodore Usman Ghani, the head of investigation board, after decoding it.

Ghani will submit its ‘evidence and investigation report’ to the aviation division within a few days, said sources, adding that the experts collected key information during the probe of the cockpit voice recorder.

On May 22, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft with 99 passengers had crashed in a residential area, Model Colony, near Jinnah International Airport. The aircraft that was flying from Lahore to Karachi had crashed moments before expected landing at the Karachi airport.

