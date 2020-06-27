FIA arrests two accused wanted by United States from Lahore  

LAHORE: Cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday claimed to have apprehended two accused wanted by the United States (US) for committing a bank robbery, ARY NEWS reported.

Director FIA Abdul Rab while divulging the details, said that the two accused, having head money of United States Dollar (USD) 3 million, were wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)- a domestic intelligence and security services of the US- for committing an armed robbery at a bank in New York.

“They were caught red-handed by the FIA cybercrime wing from Lahore,” he said.

The accused are identified as Waqar Ghumman and Mohsin Zamir. “31-year-old Waqar Ghumman was a truck driver in New York while 35-year-old Mohsin Zamir was an IT expert,” he said adding that they were caught red-handed from Lahore while committing bank fraud.

He said that the accused were currently undergoing an interrogation process.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cybercrime wing of the FIA has taken action against culprits involved in bank frauds and other technology-related criminal acts.

On June 16, Cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested a female foreign national and his accomplice over depriving citizens of Rs 5.2 million.

According to the FIA, the woman, a citizen of Nigeria, was involved in depriving people of Rs 5.2 million during various cybercrime activities.

She used bank accounts of her accomplices to transfer money looted from the citizens, the agency said adding that a case has been registered against the accused under cybercrime laws.

