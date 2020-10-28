Fight against terrorism will continue: Army chief

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday that country’s armed forces will not rest till the elimination of terrorists and vowed to take their facilitators to the task, said ISPR in a statement.

“We will not rest until we bring terrorists and their facilitators to their logical conclusion,” said Army chief during his visit to Upper Dir Malakand Division.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS said that innocent children of Army Public School Peshawar were targeted on December 16, 2014, and on Oct 27 the enemy once again targeted seminary students to again fulfill its nefarious designs.

Read: At least seven killed, over 90 injured in blast at Peshawar madrassah

“I have come to express my solidarity and determination, especially to share the grief of these children, teachers and families of the madrassa. “We will not rest until we bring the terrorists and their facilitators to justice,” the COAS added.

He said that both Pakistan and Afghanistan could not afford any instability and chaos in the current situation, as the consequences would be dire.

Pakistan had always wanted peace in Afghanistan and would continue to co-operate fully, the COAS resolved. “We always share the sorrows and joys of our Afghan brothers. The peace of Afghanistan and Pakistan is intertwined,” he added.

“Our hearts used to beat together and we are still connected. Comprehension and unity is the need of the hour.”

Read More: Muezzin likely target in Peshawar seminary attack today: IGP Abbasi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa also directed the troops to remain vigilant in the wake of recent terrorist incidents by miscreants.

Later on, the COAS also visited the children and others injured in the madrassa blast at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar and inquired about their health.

At least seven people were killed and more than 90 others injured – most of them children – in a powerful blast at a madrassah in Peshawar’s Dir Colony on Tuesday.

Comments

comments