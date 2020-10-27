At least seven killed, over 70 injured in blast at Peshawar madrassah

PESHAWAR: At least seven people were killed and more than 70 others injured – most of them children – in a blast at a madrassah in Peshawar’s Dir Colony on Tuesday morning, police and rescue officials said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Those killed and injured include madrassah students aged between nine and 15 years. Health officials fear that the death toll from the blast may rise as many of the injured are in critical condition.

Also Read: Three policemen martyred, five wounded in Quetta blast

On getting information, police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Lady Reading Hospital, where a medical emergency was declared with medics and paramedics called to cope with the situation.

A police officer said initial reports suggest an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the blast with four to five kilogrammes of explosives and ball bearings. The blast ripped through the seminary at a time when Quran class was ongoing.

Witnesses say a man brought a bag inside the seminary, after which the explosion occurred. The spot of the explosion has been cordoned off with investigators collecting evidence.

Read: Blast leaves five dead, 20 injured in Karachi’s Gulshan Iqbal

Peshawar police chief Muhammad Ali Gandapur said the explosion occurred at around 8:30 am. He confirmed that it was an IED blast in which five to six kilogrammes of explosive material was used.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) bomb disposal squad (BDS) Shafqat Malik, however, said it was a time device blast that occurred in the centre of the madrassah hall.

Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra tweeted: “Just back from a quick visit to Lady Reading Hospital, following the blast at a Madrassa in Dir Colony, Peshawar. Talked to the Chief Secretary, CCPO and the DC, as well as hospital administration. LRH has received 70 injured, with 7 patients dead on arrival.”

2. There are patients at other hospitals, but the majority are being treated at LRH; the hospital administration is dealing with the situation professionally.

Our focus is to provide the best possible care to all the injured. The dept is coordinating between different hospitals. — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) October 27, 2020



This is a second blast in less than a week. At least 15 people, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ammanullah, were martyred and scores injured after a blast ripped through a mosque located in Quetta’s Satellite Town area on Sunday.

Read More: NACTA suggests heightened security amid threats of imminent terrorist attacks in Quetta, Peshawar

The blast occurred during Magrib prayers inside the mosque, leaving 15 people martyred including DSP Amanullah and the prayer leader, police had said.

Condemnations pour in

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کی پشاور دھماکے کی شدید مذمت۔ دھماکے میں قیمتی جانوں کے ضیاع پر افسوس کا اظہار، وزیر اعظم کی افسوسناک واقعے کے نتیجے میں زخمی ہونے والوں کی جلد صحتیابی کے لیے دعا۔#Peshawar pic.twitter.com/rTNXIkw2kb — Govt of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) October 27, 2020

پشاور مدرسے میں دھماکےکی شدید مذمت کرتے ہیں۔ تعلیم و تدریس حاصل کرنے والے طلباءپرحملہ کرنےوالوں کاانسانیت سے کوئی تعلق نہیں۔ ملک کو عدم استحکام سے دوچار کرنے والوں کے مذموم عزائم خاک میں ملائیں گے۔شہداء کے لواحقین سے دلی اظہار تعزیت اور زخمیوں کی جلد صحت یابی کی دعا کرتے ہیں۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) October 27, 2020

پشاور مدرسہ دھماکہ دل دہلا دینے والا واقع ہے۔بالخصوص بچوں کو ہونے والے نقصان نے انتہائی رنجیدہ کردیا ہے۔ جن ماؤں کی گودیں اجڑ گئیں،انکے دکھ کا تصور اور ازالہ ممکن نہیں!

اللہ تعالیٰ سے دعا ہے کہ لواحقین کو صبر عطا فرمائے اور اس سانحے میں زخمی ہونے والوں کوصحت یابی عطا فرمائے۔آمین — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 27, 2020

Saddened to learn about Peshawar blast where terrorists in their desperation have attacked innocent children My prayers for those injured and martyred. May Allah give their families the strength to bear this tragedy! — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) October 27, 2020

پشاور میں ایک بار پھر کم ظرف اور کمینے دشمن نے بچوں کو نشانہ بنایا ہے، اس جنگ میں پاکستان کی سپاہ ، سییاستدانوں، علماء، ٹیچرز، وکلاء، ڈاکٹرز غرضیکہ ہر شعبہ زندگی کے افراد نے اپنا لہو دیا ہے، پاکستان کی اس لڑائ کو ہر صورت ختم کر کے ہی دم لیں گے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 27, 2020

کراچی /وزیراعلیٰ سندھ / اظہار افسوس/27 اکتوبر 2020ء * وزیراعلیٰ سندھ سید مراد علی شاہ کی پشاور دھماکے کی شدید الفاظ میں مذمت * جانی نقصان پر گہرے دکھ کا اظہار، ترجمان وزیراعلیٰ سندھ

عبدالرشید چنا ترجمان وزیراعلیٰ سندھ — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) October 27, 2020

پشاور مدرسے میں دہشت گردی کی کاروائی کی بھر پور مذمت کرتا ہوں. ملک دشمن عناصر پاکستان کے حالات خراب کرنا چاہتے ہیں۔ ملک میں بدامنی پھیلانا چاہتے ہیں۔قوم نے پہلے بھی ملکر ملک دشمنوں کو شکست دی ہے۔ اب بھی دہشت گردی کا مقابلہ کریں گے۔بزدلانہ کاروائی کی جس قدر مذمت کے جائے کم ہے۔ — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) October 27, 2020

سابق صدرآصف علی زرداری کی پشاور میں دہشت گردی کی مذمت نیشنل ایکشن پلان پر من و عن عمل کیا جاتا تو آج مکمل امن ہوتا ، آصف زرداری انسانیت کا خون بہانے والے ناقابل معافی ہیں، آصف زرداری @AAliZardari — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) October 27, 2020

Comments

comments