Three policemen martyred, five wounded in Quetta blast

QUETTA: At least three policemen were martyred and five others injured in a remote-controlled blast targeting a police mobile in Quetta’s Buleli area, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the sources, the blast took place due to explosive material planted in a motorcycle in Quetta’s Buleli area.

The rescue officials shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, police and Frontier Corps personnel reached the site immediately and cordoned off the area.

Earlier on October, 11 at least nine people were wounded when the blast occurred at Quetta’s Spinny road.

The blast took place due to explosive material planted in a motorcycle.

