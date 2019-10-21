QUETTA: At least nine people were wounded on Monday when a blast occurred at Quetta’s Spinny road, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the blast took place due to explosive material planted in a motorcycle on Quetta’s Spinny road.

Eight injured of the blast, who sustained minor injuries, were discharged from the hospital after first aid, while a kid is under treatment at the hospital.

Last week, a police officer was martyred and 10 others injured in an explosion at Double Road in Quetta.

The injured and body was rushed to the Civil Hospital Quetta by the rescue teams.

Sources said that the terrorists targeted police officials in the blast and added that bomb was installed in motorcycle which was detonated as a police vehicle passed by.

Read more: One killed, 13 injured as twin blasts hit Quetta

Heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies had cordoned off the area and collected evidence.

Condemning the explosion, provincial government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that the terrorists wanted to sabotage peace in the country. He had maintained that the government will not bow down before the terrorists and operation against the terrorism will continue.

He had said that the provincial government has imposed emergency in the hospital and added that best medical facilities will be provided to the injured.

