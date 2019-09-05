One killed, 13 injured as twin blasts hit Quetta

QUETTA: At least one person was killed and around 13 injured including police officials in twin blasts near Khaizi Chowk, area of provincial capital Quetta, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police, the first blast took place at a transport company’s office and second occurred when Police and rescue officials reached the site.

Scores of rescue and police officials were injured in a result of twin blasts.

The Station House Officer’s (SHO) of the airport and Kharotabad police stations are among the injured, said police officials.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have cordoned off the area, while rescue teams have shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical treatment.

The Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has condemned the blast and expressed sorrow over the killing of one person.

The CM has also summoned a report from authorities, said spokesperson of the provincial government.

Earlier in August, at least one person was killed and around 12 injured in a blast that ripped through Tuk Tuk shoe market near mission road Quetta.

The provincial Home Minister Mir Zia Ullah Langau talking to media has confirmed that one person was killed and 12 others sustained injuries in a result of the blast.

Read More: Two killed, several injured in Quetta blast

According to reports, two children were also injured in a result of the blast. The nature of the blast is unknown yet.

