QUETTA: At least one person was killed and around 12 injured in a blast that ripped through Tuk Tuk shoe market near mission road Quetta, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to reports, two children were also injured in a result of blast. The nature of the blast is unknown yet.

Rescue teams have rushed the site and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical treatment.

Police said that the culprits and motive behind the attack were yet to be ascertained while law enforcement agencies personnel reached the spot and investigation was underway.

Read More: Two killed, several injured in Quetta blast

Earlier on July 23, at least two people were killed and 23 others sustained injuries after a bomb exploded near eastern bypass, area of provincial capital Quetta.

According to reports, the bomb was planted in a motorbike at Sher Jan bus stop near eastern bypass of Quetta.

Comments

comments