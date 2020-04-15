‘We have to fight coronavirus, hunger at same time’: Asad Umar   

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday said that they were struggling with both COVID-19 and hunger at the same time, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Asad Umar said that the government was making all-out efforts to contain the spread of the virus. He maintained that people’s health was the top priority of the incumbent government.

The minister said that timely decision of the government to open the construction, horticulture and dry cleaner sectors would help mitigate sufferings of labour community.

He said the government is well aware of the genuine needs of the low income group and keeping in view the present crisis, there is dire need to open up construction industry, and other small business sectors.

Read More: Govt making all-out efforts to provide relief to masses amid coronavirus pandemic: PM Imran

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the federal government was making every possible effort to provide relief to the people in these testing times amid the pandemic.

Talking to PTI’s Central Vice President and Parliamentary leader of the Party in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran had said that together we will fight against the deadly virus.

He had said that the Ehsaas Cash Emergency program was being run in the most transparent manner and on merit whilst rising above political affiliations.

Comments

comments