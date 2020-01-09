Eight filling stations sealed for selling petrol to bikers without helmets in Bannu

BANNU: In a crackdown against violators of ‘no helmet no fuel’ initiative, the deputy commissioner has sealed as many as eight filling stations over selling petrol to motorcyclists without helmets in Bannu area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, the deputy commissioner alleged that the filling stations were providing fuel to bikers without helmets, selling substandard lubricant oil and were involved in profiteering.

He said that a huge quantity of substandard lubricant oil has been confiscated during the raids and added that show cause notices have been served on the owners of the petrol pumps.

Last year on December 2, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar had said no motorcyclist without a helmet would be able to get petrol in the city.

The deputy commissioner on request of traffic police had directed all petrol pumps not to give fuel to those riding motorcycles without a helmet.

He had said action will be taken against owners of petrol stations who were found violating the rule. A similar rule was enforced in Rawalpindi a few weeks ago following the Lahore High Court orders. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr Umar Jahangir had issued directions to all petrol stations not to supply petrol to bikers without helmets.

