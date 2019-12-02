Road safety: No fuel for Peshawar bikers without helmets

PESHAWAR: Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar on Monday said no motorcyclist without a helmet would be able to get petrol in the city, ARY News reported.

The deputy commissioner on request of traffic police has directed all petrol pumps not to give fuel to those riding motorcycles without a helmet.

He said action will be taken against owners of petrol stations who were found violating the rule.

A similar rule was enforced in Rawalpindi a few weeks ago following the Lahore High Court orders. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr Umar Jahangir had issued directions to all petrol stations not to supply petrol to bikers without helmet.

Benefits of Wearing a Helmet

Wearing a helmet while riding greatly reduces the severity of the injury.

Helmets prevent eye injuries and distraction from dust, dirt and debris.

Helmets prevent the incidence of traumatic brain injury as related to motorcycle accidents.

Helmets are estimated to be 37% effective in preventing fatal injuries to motorcyclists.

