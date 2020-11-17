‘Final results of GB elections to be announced after count of postal ballots’

GILGIT: Spokesman of the Gilgit Baltistan government Faizullah Firaq on Tuesday said that certain political parties were trying to create a controversy regarding the recently-concluded polls in the region, which saw PTI as a leading party, ARY NEWS reported.

The spokesman while terming the election process in Gilgit Baltistan as exemplary and a process to be followed in other parts of the country said that final results of the polls would be announced after counting of postal ballot papers.

“The process to count votes of postal ballots is underway in different constituencies,” Faizullah Firaq said adding that the masses should not pay heed to the results as they are still unofficial and unverified.

He further warned anyone trying to take the law into hand and said the political parties needed to give respect to the vote of the people of Gilgit Baltistan.

Unofficial results showed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took lead in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) election 2020 by grabbing victory in 10 constituencies followed by seven seats won by independent candidates out of 23 seats of the region’s Legislative Assembly.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed happiness over the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in GB polls and said that voters have rejected Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s narrative.

“Opposition parties’ only aim is to safeguard their personal interests,” said the premier in the meeting of party spokespersons.

He further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would solve the problems of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan by forming a government in the GB region.

