CHAMAN: The First Information Report (FIR) of the Chaman blast has been filed at a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The case was lodged on the complaint of the SHO City under terrorism charges.

At least six people were killed and 21 others sustained wounds when a blast ripped through the Chaman’s Mall Road area on Monday.

According to police, the bomb was planted in a motorbike and detonated by remote control. Police inspector Muhammad Mohsin said that the explosion targeted a vehicle of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

“8 kilograms of explosives were used in the blast,” said police.

A medical officer said that out of the 21 injured, 12 of them are in a critical condition. “We have shifted the seriously wounded to Quetta due to closure of operation theatre in Chaman amid coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

Furthermore, the evidence gathered from the scene has been sent to the forensic lab.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had strongly condemned the Chaman blast and expressed grief over the loss of lives. He prayed for the early recovery of those injured.

Following the incident, the Balochistan Chief Minister, Jam Kamal Khan, also condemned the attack and directed authorities concerned to leave no stone unturned in providing the best healthcare facilities to the injured.

