Five killed, several injured in Chaman blast

CHAMAN: At least five people have been killed and 10 others sustained injuries when a blast ripped through the Chaman’s Mall Road area on Monday, ARY News reported.

Law enforcement agencies reached the spot and have cordoned off the area. The rescue officials shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and formalities.

According to police, the bomb was planted in a motorbike and detonated by remote control.

Meanwhile, officials of bomb disposable squad rushed to the spot and started gathering exploded fragments to ascertain the intensity of the explosion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the Chaman blast and expressing grief over the loss of lives. He prayed for the early recovery of those injured.

Following the incident, the Balochistan Chief Minister, Jam Kamal Khan, also condemned the attack and directed authorities concerned to leave no stone unturned in providing the best healthcare facilities to the injured.

Earlier on July 21, at least one person was killed and seven others sustained injuries as bomb blast ripped through a market in Turbat, Balochistan.

According to the Police, an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in a motorcycle parked outside a shop in Turbat Bazar.

This is a developing story..

