One killed, several injured in Turbat blast

TURBAT: At least one person was killed and seven others sustained injuries in a bomb blast at a market in Turbat, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the Police, an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in a motorcycle parked outside a shop in Turbat Bazar.

Law enforcement agencies reached the spot and have cordoned off the area. The rescue officials shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and formalities.

Following the incident, the Balochistan chief minister, Jam Kamal Khan, condemned the attack and expressed grief at the loss of life.

“Anti-state elements will not succeed in their nefarious plans,” he added.

The chief minister directed authorities concerned with the matters to leave no stone unturned in providing the best healthcare facilities to the injured.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Ullah Lango has also summoned report of the blast from concerned authorities.

Earlier in May, a military officer and five soldiers were martyred in an explosion in Balochistan’s Kech area on Friday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the security personnel’s vehicle was targeted with a remote-controlled IED in Buleda area of Kech, 14 kilometers far from Pak-Iran border.

The soldiers were returning from Buleda after checking possible routes used by terrorists in mountainous terrain of Mekran when they were targeted, read the statement.

Last year on September 30, a suicide bomber had imploded himself near a medical college, security forces were targeted by terrorists in the heinous act resulting in the martyrdom of one law enforcer.

