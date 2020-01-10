Two killed, several injured as blast hits Quetta

QUETTA: At least two people were killed and several injured as a result of the explosion occurred in Quetta’s Satellite Town here on Friday, ARY News reported on Friday.

The area has been cordoned off by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and investigations and relief efforts are underway. The nature of which is yet to be determined.

On Tuesday, an explosion was reported in the vicinity of Mekangi road, Liaquat Bazar area of Quetta, leaving 2 dead and 18 people injured. The explosion occurred on the outskirts of the road where a vehicle in use of law enforcement was parked.

Sources privy to the relief and rescue operation in the area revealed that 18 injured have thus far been shifted to the civil hospital and various other healthcare facilities for emergency treatment, the injured include two security officials.

Hospital sources have confirmed two fatalities due to what is now being said to be a calculated attack to target a security vehicle parked on the premises of the bazaar.

The bomb was placed inside or attached on the outside of a motorbike which was parked at the populace marketplace.

