One security official martyred in Quetta suicide blast

QUETTA: A suicide bomber imploded himself near a medical college, security forces were targeted by terrorists in the heinous act resulting in the martyrdom of one law enforcer, ARY News reported on Monday.

Miscreants aimed to target the ‘eagle squad’ of law enforcement in Loralai area of Balochistan who were on patrolling duty near a medical college.

The assailants were on a motorcycle, one of them was taken out by the firing of law enforcement officials whilst the other got near them and blew himself up with the help of a detonator he was wearing.

The Eagle Squad has been specially trained by the army to counter terrorist acts and targeted killings to ensure peace in the troublesome region.

Earlier on September 28. At least three people including the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Mohammad Hanif lost his life a low-intensity blast in Balochistan province’s Chaman city.

According to police, the bomb was planted in a motorcycle outside Maulana Mohammad Hanif’s office and as soon as the JUI-F leader stepped out of his office, it exploded, leaving two people dead at the spot while he himself and at least nine other people severely injured.

Mohammad Hanif was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

