Pakistan to invite Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur corridor’s inauguration

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to invite former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to the inauguration ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Talking to media, the foreign minister said the erstwhile premier of India will be sent an official invitation to the inauguration, which is due to be held on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

He said Mr Singh has a religious affiliation with Kartarpur, thus he and other Sikhs would be warmly welcomed to the ceremony.

It is also worth mentioning that the federal government has decided to further simplify the visa procedures for Sikh pilgrims arriving in Pakistan through the Kartarpur Corridor.

Read More: Pakistan resolute over opening and functioning of Kartarpur corridor: FO

The ministry has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) to formulate regulations that would allow Sikh pilgrims to avail visa on ‘Religious Tourism’ through the online visa portal.

As per Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal, Pakistan has completed 90 percent work on the Kartarpur corridor and will allow 5,000 Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur this year.

Comments

comments