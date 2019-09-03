Pakistan resolute over opening and functioning of Kartarpur corridor: FO

LAHORE: Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal arrived in Lahore on Tuesday to attend the third round of talks with India on Kartarpur Corridor.

According to FO spokesman on Twitter, the third round of talks will be held on Wednesday at Attari.

“Pakistan remains committed to the expedited opening of the corridor,” said Dr Faisal in a tweet.

Arrived in Lahore for 3rd round of talks with India, to be held at Atari, to discuss and finalise the draft agreement on opening of #KartarpurCorridor, which will be held tomorrow. #Pakistan remains committed to expedited opening of the corridor #PakistanKartarpurSpirit — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) September 3, 2019

India has given its list of proposals for the Kartarpur Corridor to Pakistan ahead of the third round of high-level talks between the two countries on Wednesday (tomorrow).

According to diplomatic sources, Pakistan has accepted an Indian proposal for the arrival of up to 5000 Sikh pilgrims and their visa-free entry in a day.

India has also sought permission for the visit of 10,000 Indian pilgrims of other beliefs to Kartarpur on special occasions.

Pakistan has also accepted another Indian demand of arrival of the pilgrims in groups or individually walking to Kartarpur.

The Indian side has also sought permission from Pakistani authorities for Sikh pilgrims to prepare and distribute charity food (Langar/Prasad) during their stay in Kartarpur, sources said.

