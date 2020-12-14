FIR of Rawalpindi grenade blast lodged, 75 suspects rounded up

RAWALPINDI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police has registered a first information report (FIR) of yesterday’s grenade explosion against unidentified persons.

According to the CTD, the case was registered under different provisions, including Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). More than 75 suspects have been rounded up during overnight raids in the garrison city, it said.

Read: 17 injured in Rawalpindi Grenade attack

Over two dozen people, including a woman and two children, got injured in the grenade blast in the city’s busy Ganj Mandi area on Sunday. It took place at around 2pm a few hundred meters from the Ganj Mandi police station.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi. All of them are said to be in stable condition, five have already been discharged.

Read: 14 injured in grenade blast on Quetta’s Smagli Road

Comments

comments