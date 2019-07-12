ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that affidavit submitted by Judge Arshad Malik to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had explained the real meaning of “Godfather and Sicilian Mafia”, ARY News reported.

آج جج ارشد ملک نے محض بیان حلفی نہیں بلکہ آل شریف کے خلاف وہ چارج شیٹ پیش کی جو ہمیں سسیلین مافیا اور گاڈ فادر کااصل مطلب سمجھاتی ہے۔یہ بیان حلفی ثبوت ہے کہ یہ نہ تو معصوم ہیں اور نہ ہی مظلوم۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 12, 2019

“Judge Arshad Malik’s statement against Sharif family was not only a charge sheet but it had also explained the real meaning of Godfather and Sicilian Mafia,” she said in a tweet.

جسٹس قیوم کی ٹیپ ہو یا جسٹس سجاد علی شاہ کی عدالت پر لیگی بلوائیوں کا حملہ ۔ رفیق تارڑ کا بریف کیس ہو یا دیواریں پھلانگ کرسپریم کورٹ پر حملہ۔ یہ شرمناک اقدام ملکی تاریخ کے سیاہ ترین باب ہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 12, 2019

Earlier in the day, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Naya Pakistan Housing Program is an important step towards establishing a welfare state.

Read More: ‘Political actors’ undermined institutions for their personal interests: Dr Firdous

She said this scheme is providing new confidence to the weak and salaried class. It will also help promote several other industries related to construction.

Comments

comments