Firdous Ashiq Awan terms Arshad Malik’s affidavit a charge sheet against Sharif’s

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that affidavit submitted by Judge Arshad Malik to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had explained the real meaning of “Godfather and Sicilian Mafia”, ARY News reported.

“Judge Arshad Malik’s statement against Sharif family was not only a charge sheet but it had also explained the real meaning of Godfather and Sicilian Mafia,” she said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Naya Pakistan Housing Program is an important step towards establishing a welfare state.

Read More: ‘Political actors’ undermined institutions for their personal interests: Dr Firdous

She said this scheme is providing new confidence to the weak and salaried class. It will also help promote several other industries related to construction.

