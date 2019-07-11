‘Political actors’ undermined institutions for their personal interests: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Thursday said that ‘political actors’ deliberately undermined national institutions for their personal interests, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Dr Firdous said She said parliament was a very important pillar of state and added that some ‘political pundits’ want to run the senate according to their wishes. She accused opposition of political adventure in the Senate.

Dr Firdous said, “The no confidence motion move by the opposition parties against Chairman Senate has raised serious questions in the minds of common man about the designs of these parties.” She said government will protect the national institutions from onslaught of opposition.

The special assistant said that the Senate should play its autonomous role according to the constitution and added that the current challenges being faced by Pakistan were due to attempts of previous rulers to weaken institutions.

She said that International Monetary Fund (IMF) held Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) responsible for bad governance and economic disaster in the country.

Responding to a question, the special assistant said the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the US will help strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

She said that for the first time, peace loving efforts of Pakistan have been recognized by the US and added that international standing of the country had improved due to its visionary leadership and foreign policy.

Dr Firdous said that the visit will also improve the standing of Pakistan’s passport in the world and added, “The word is acknowledging the narrative of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

