Firdous Ashiq Awan terms anti-rape ordinance ‘historic move’

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that the promulgation of anti-rape ordinance was a historic move to provide justice to the victims of sexual violence, ARY News reported.

In her Twitter message, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the anti-rape law will help the government to provide expeditious justice to the victim in Gujjarpura gang-rape case as well.

The special assistant said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government took an important step to curb one of the important social issues of the country.

She added that sex offenders will be given exemplary punishments like death sentence, life imprisonment and chemical castration under the regulations.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi had promulgated the anti-rape ordinance 2020 which aims to give strict punishments to sex offenders.

The ordinance had been finalised by the government’s legal time following the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As per the ordinance, special courts would be constituted for speedy trial of the rape cases across the country. The courts will be bound to wind up the sexual abuse cases within four months. The identity of the rape victim will be kept secret as per the ordinance.

