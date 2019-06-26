APC’s declaration exposes ineligibility, incivility of opposition leadership: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said on Wednesday that the all parties conference (APC) of opposition parties becomes unsuccessful as it fails to make any consensus against the incumbent government, ARY News reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, while addressing a press conference, said that the declaration of APC exhibited ineligibility and written incivility of the opposition.

“Instead of launching threats [to the government], they should give some positive suggestions,” she slammed.

“The [opposition’s] APC, which was continued for 10 hours, becomes unsuccessful. The conference was attended by political actors of the country who have only played a puppet show to highlight their personal wishes.”

Read More: APC fails to agree on tangible anti-government strategy

She further criticised that the opposition made injustice to the word ‘corruption’ as no discussion was held in APC to eliminate corruption.

“They have expressed lack of confidence over the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) when they are near to face accountability,” Awan said.

“They should keep this fact in their minds that ECP was established in their tenure.”

She said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan was selected by the Parliament first and later he was elected.”

While pointing towards jailed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) top leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, she said, “There is a person which was declared ineligible by the Supreme Court (SC).”

Read More: ‘They came, they talked and they left’, tweeted Vawda on APC moot

She was of the view that the opposition is only interested in personal agendas but not the national issues. “The APC has also exposed motives of the opposition leaders against the inquiry commission.”

The special assistant said that the government has completely rejected the APC’s agenda brought by the opposition parties. She advised opposition parties to bring a agenda which highlights interests of the nation. Awan vowed that the government will strengthen its institutions by playing its constitutional and legal roles.

Comments

comments