ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan took to Twitter on Monday to criticise political opponents for what she said shedding crocodile tears for the poor.

The entire nation has been bearing the brunt of policies of past rulers who are now sympathising with the poor, she said.

In an apparent reference to the Sharif family, Ms Awan said shrieks of the people who couldn’t remain in jail for just four days are not stopping.

اپنے کارکنوں کو دھوکہ دینے والے کس منہ سے دوسروں پر دشنام طرازی کرتے ہیں۔غریبوں کی ہمدردی میں مگرمچھ کے آنسو بہانے والوں کا بویا آج پوری قوم کاٹ رہی ہے۔چار دن جیل میں نہ رہنے والوں کی چیخیں بند نہیں ہو رہیں۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 20, 2020

The SAPM said the incumbent government took timely and courageous decisions to pay off loans and bring about economic stability over 16 months.

Tough economic and administrative decisions were made to rid the nation of the woes of the past 71 years, she added.

Ms Awan said the government is going to usher in a new era of prosperity with the strength and courage of the nation.

16 ماہ میں موجودہ حکومت نے قرضوں کی ادائیگی سمیت معاشی نظم و ضبط قائم کرنے کے لیے بروقت اور جرات مندانہ فیصلے کئے۔مالیاتی اور انتظامی مشکل فیصلے قوم کو 71 سال کے مسائل سے نجات دلانے کے لیے کئے گئے ہیں۔ قوم کی ہمت اور حوصلے سے خوشحالی کے نئے دور کا آغاز ہونے جارہاہے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 20, 2020

