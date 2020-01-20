Web Analytics
Firdous blasts opponents over ‘shedding crocodile tears’ for the poor

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan took to Twitter on Monday to criticise political opponents for what she said shedding crocodile tears for the poor.

The entire nation has been bearing the brunt of policies of past rulers who are now sympathising with the poor, she said.

In an apparent reference to the Sharif family, Ms Awan said shrieks of the people who couldn’t remain in jail for just four days are not stopping.

The SAPM said the incumbent government took timely and courageous decisions to pay off loans and bring about economic stability over 16 months.

Tough economic and administrative decisions were made to rid the nation of the woes of the past 71 years, she added.

Ms Awan said the government is going to usher in a new era of prosperity with the strength and courage of the nation.

