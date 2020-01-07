Firdous Ashiq Awan says we all are united on national security issues

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has we all are united on the issues related to the national security, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Firdous Ashiq Awan said, unanimous approval of Army Act Amendment bill by the standing committee on defense is a proof that we are all united for the country’s interests.

آرمی ایکٹ بل کی قائمہ کمیٹی دفاع سے متفقہ منظوری اس امر کا ثبوت ہے کہ پاکستان کے مفادات کے لیے ہم سب ایک ہیں۔قومی سلامتی اور ملکی مفاد کا تحفظ سب کی اولین ترجیح ہے۔امید ہے اسی جذبے کا مظاہرہ آج پارلیمان میں بھی دکھائی دے گا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 7, 2020

She pinned hoped that the opposition will behave positively in today’s National Assembly session.

In another tweet, she said Pakistani nation has always overcome challenges through unity and solidarity and added that mutual harmony is need of the hour in view of the prevailing situation in the region.

خطے کی حالیہ صورتحال کے پیش نظر باہمی ہم آہنگی وقت کا اہم تقاضا ہے۔پاکستانی قوم ہمیشہ اتحاد اور یکجہتی سے ہر چیلنج سے نبرد آزما ہوتی آئی ہے۔اہم قومی معاملے پر سیاسی قوتوں کا یکساں موقف جمہوریت کی فتح ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 7, 2020

She said protection of national security and interests is our foremost priority.

