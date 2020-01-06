Consensus on Army Act legislation proof of political maturity: SAPM Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday took to Twitter to laud the consensus between political parties over Army Act legislation, ARY News reported.

SAPM Awan wrote on the social networking website that the consensus on the important national issue was appreciable.

Firdous Ashiq Awan noted that unity among the ranks in the parliament had seen the important matter to its logical conclusion and was a testament to the will of the politicians of the country who kept their issues on the back burner and gave precedence to the matter at hand.

SAPM Awan said that the political matters exhibited maturity in terms of decision making and proved that the country’s sovereignty, stability, and security are of the utmost importance to each and every one of them.

Earlier on January 2, Parliamentary Committee meeting in the context of the ‘army act’ legislation concluded, the attendants of the meeting were briefed by the Federal Minister for Law, Farogh Naseem.

Law minister after the meeting’s conclusion said that all political parties present in the national assembly were given a detailed account of the legislation which the government has tendered for approval.

Farogh Naseem also said that all questions with regards to the legislation were heard and answered in an amicable manner.

The minister ruled out rumors claiming that the government failed to satisfy and provide questions raised in the assembly by the opposition with regards to the army act.

