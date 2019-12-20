Firdous Ashiq Awan says conspirators will fail in their sordid designs

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan has said elements trying to create instability in the country, will fail in their sordid designs, ARY News reported.

In series of tweets, Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan and the military leadership are collectively steering the country out of challenges in the most efficient manner.

بیرونی عناصر اور انکے اندرونی آلہ کار ملک کو عدم استحکام اور اداروں کو کمزور کرنے کے مذموم عزائم میں ناکام ہوں گے۔وزیراعظم عمران خان کی قیادت میں ملک کے روشن مستقبل کے خلاف سازشی عناصر کوشکست دیں گے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 20, 2019

She stressed that harmony and mutual trust amongst the institutions is need of the hour.

“Strong institutions are imperative for country’s progress, promotion of democracy and welfare of the masses.”

ملک کے تمام اداروں میں ہم آہنگی اور باہمی اعتماد وقت کی اہم ترین ضرورت ہے۔ادروں کی مضبوطی ملکی ترقی،جمہوریت کے فروغ اورعوامی فلاح کیلئے ناگزیر ہے۔وزیراعظم عمران خان اورعسکری قیادت مل کراحسن اندازسے ملک کو درپیش چیلنجز سے نکال رہے ہیں۔ملک معاشی استحکام اور ترقی کی منزل پر گامزن ہے — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 20, 2019

Miss Awan said the country is on the track of economic stability and development.

