Firdous Ashiq Awan says conspirators will fail in their sordid designs

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan has said elements trying to create instability in the country, will fail in their sordid designs, ARY News reported.

In series of tweets, Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan and the military leadership are collectively steering the country out of challenges in the most efficient manner.

She stressed that harmony and mutual trust amongst the institutions is need of the hour.

“Strong institutions are imperative for country’s progress, promotion of democracy and welfare of the masses.”

Miss Awan said the country is on the track of economic stability and development.

